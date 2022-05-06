Super 7: Lancaster pitcher Madi Balk

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether she’s on the mound or at the plate, Lancaster senior Madi Balk always finds a way to make an impact for the Legends’ softball team.

“One really drives the other, you know? The fact that she’s such a great pitcher makes her think as a hitter,” Lancaster head coach Kelly Ambrose said. “She thinks about what pitch could be coming, how a pitcher would attack her, and vice versa.”

Balk does much more than pay attention. She’s been stockpiling notebooks that detail her workouts, her goals, and her thoughts on an outing when she leaves the pitcher’s mound.

“It’s like this whole other side of me,” Balk said. “I take notes— even between innings. And it’s kind of like my little how-to guide that I just carry around.”

Her earned run average and her batting average both speak for themselves— and scouts have noticed. But Balk is always looking for more.

“You can never be perfect in this sport,” Balk said. “But it’s the quest to be as good as you can be. That’s what motivates me.”

After finishing her senior year with the Legends, Balk is committed to pitch for the Florida State Seminoles next season.