Super 7: Iroquois' Trevor Barry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Junior running back Trevor Barry carried Iroquois through a sectional championship.

"I knew we were going to run the ball a lot, but 49 carries I wasn't expecting," said Barry.

Claiming a sectional championship was the first for the program since 2004.

"Two years ago was COVID season. We went to a sectional championship and lost. Last year we went 10-0 and lost to Highmark."

This is a team that continues to chip away. Their biggest off-season challenge was losing their starting quarterback, but they quickly found a replacement.

"Tre was our quarterback the previous three years, and he set a Western New York record last year. We were hoping his younger brother Justus would be ready," said Iroquois Head Coach Rob Pitzonka.

It's safe to say the Freshman QB was more than ready, finishing 11-1 as a varsity starter. He tallied over 2,000 total yards and 24 touchdowns.

"I throw a good pass; he's saying good pass. I back a bad read, and he's always telling me to pick my head up, said quarterback Justus Kleitz.

For the Chiefs, the mission is bigger than the playbook.

"Just building the culture and brotherhood here. Focused on building the team in and out of season," sad Pitzonka.

The chemistry fans see comes from the players making it a tradition to give back to their community.

"Trying to use this as a vehicle to teach and grow better men, husbands, and fathers, community members and leaders."