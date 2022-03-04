Super 7: Hamburg swim captain Ben Kisker aims for strong showing in 4th straight trip to States

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Swimming isn't just a winter hobby for Hamburg senior Ben Kisker. It's a year-round sport.

"I enjoy being in the water. I love the water," Kisker said. "Whether it's on the beach or the pool, I just love the sport."

Between the two competitive teams he swims for, Kisker is a busy student-athlete. He's a competitor, he's dedicated, and he leads by example.

"I sometimes consider him my cheat code," swim coach Andrew Rossi said. "He has his really strong events but you can put him into any event and you know he's going to be able to compete and get you a first place. It makes my job a lot easier."

As a two-time captain of the Hamburg squad, Kisker has had a great ride. In fact, the school's record board will soon include his name after he broke the school and pool record in the 100 backstroke on senior night.

"That's been a goal of mine forever," he said. "I've always looked up at that board and I always imagined my name."

Kisker takes pride in being a record-holder and takes even more pride in making his name known at the state level. He's qualified for the state meet every year since he was a freshman and this season is no different.

"It's a goal I set for myself every year and just to hit that, I'm proud of myself and proud of my teammates for pushing me to get there," said Kisker. "It's just uplifting."

Kisker qualified for three different events and has chosen to swim the 100 fly and 100 back at this weekend's state meet. Since he's been there before, his confidence level is high.

"Going in and knowing what to expect, knowing the meet and how it's run, who's gonna be there, I can calm down," he said. "I can just swim my race like I know how to."

It's a pretty cool accomplishment knowing his hard work has paid off. There's still the goal of a top five finish at states, but the bigger goal is to have no regrets.

"It's my last chance," Kisker said. "I'm not coming back next year, so I gotta leave everything I got in there."

The NYSPHSAA boys swim prelims begin on Friday, March 4th with the Finals taking place on Saturday the 5th at Ithaca College.