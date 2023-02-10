Super 7: Frontier's Madison Ciminelli

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — When over a dozen people try out for a high school bowling team, it's a sign that the program is trending in the right direction.

"Western New York bowling is one of the hot spots in America," Matthew Ciminelli said.

The Ciminelli family knows all about bowling and continues to pass it down from generation to generation. The most recent family member receiving the torch is 13-year-old Madison.

"I feel like this is like home to me."

Madison joined Frontier's bowling team last year as a 7th grader. However, fast forward a year, and her skills have fully emerged, ending the season with a 201 bowling average. In addition, Madison bowled the highest number for a 3-game set in all of section 6.

"I was very focused," Madison said. "My teammates were backing me up and cheering me on."

Another big supporter in Madison'a corner is her grandfather, who recently retired and decided the best place to be was close to the bowling lanes.

"Her confidence improved 100 percent. I think it's because she started bowling a lot better," said Ron Ciminelli.

Everyone is improving on the team rapidly. Frontier's girls team, who's team finished 4-6 last year, went undefeated. They're also one of the youngest teams in the conference.

"My daughters are in 8th grade. Another 9th grader. The whole A team is a sophomore or younger, so they only have up to go. The sky is the limit" Matthew Ciminelli, said.