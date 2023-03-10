SUPER 7: Depew's Mia Vannelli

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Depew's girl's basketball team has been on a mission all season.

"No one wanted to have the same feeling as last year," said head coach Mckenzie Bezon.

Losing in the title game to Southwestern in the final seconds lingered all off-season. Fast forward a season, and the Wildcats got their redemption, defeating the defending champions.

"We kind of want to make a statement right off the bat and get it going," said junior Mia Vannelli.

Mia Vanelli laid it all out for her team, matching her season-high 29 points. It was a true team effort, and Depew punched their ticket to the sectional championship. The lady Wildcats made school history after facing a few obstacles, something Mia has learned to do in her everyday life.

"I was actually born with a speech impediment," said Mia. "So, it kind of affects the way I talk. I went through speech, but nothing helped."

The junior turned the situation into something positive, and according to her teammates, she's the vocal leader who keeps everyone's spirits high.

"She plays a huge role," said Natalie Witt. "She's always encouraging everyone else to play better and try their best."

The Depew girl's basketball cinderella story continues to the Far West Regionals with the same starting five who started this mission together.