Super 7: Depew's Ella Pagano

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Freshman Ella Pagano is making a name for herself as not only a reliable starter but as the biggest offensive threat on the Depew Softball team.

Ella got a taste of Varsity softball as a 7th grader, and it didn't take long for her to earn a starting role.

"Right now, she's batting the best on the team average-wise, getting on base, scoring runs," coach Dan Seeling said.

Depew's lead-off hitter is engineering the current (9-0) Wildcats, who are averaging roughly 12 runs a game.

"After I hit the ball, I feel good about myself," Pagano said. "I'm like, let's go, and I got this. This is going to start something."

Ella's confidence is growing, and the only thing left to do is for her team to make it back to the state semi-finals.

"The expectation was always to try to get a shot at the title run," Seeling said.

