Super 7 Conversations: Williamsville East's Summer Schihl

Summer Schihl is a sophomore at Williamsville East High School and has played Varsity Lacrosse since 8th grade.

She's really been showing off her skills, having scored 16 goals in just her last four games.

Schihl was first exposed to lacrosse through her older brothers.

Even though she is the only sister in the family, she's enjoyed all of the memories she has made being raised alongside her three brothers.

"It was actually very fun. People think like the stereotypical tomboy girl," she said.

"I have both sides. I'm girly girl and when it comes to sports I grew up with my brothers watching lacrosse mainly. And I just have that sporty side to me."

She said that they ultimately helped her build up confidence in her own abilities.

"They kind of like picked on me a little bit and that really kind of boosted my confidence," said Schihl.

'It's just like a sibling love type thing."

Schihl said that her team has also made it easy to gain even more confidence on the field.

"I've definitely grown a big bond with the girls," said Schihl.

"I feel like we all took that leadership role. It doesn't feel like one is higher than the other."

She said cooperation is essential for lacrosse.

"If we work just together as a team, we always just play so much better."

Schihl says that one of the things that helped her with her skills was just learning to relax and not worry about the little things.

"Honestly, if you're worried, you're not gonna get better. I feel like- just have fun. You're gonna get more practice in and you're just gonna get better."

Summer says that she hopes to continue to play lacrosse after high school.

"I love the sport so much."