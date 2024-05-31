Super 7 Conversations: Williamsville East's Ed Greenway

This week's First Student Super 7, and last Super 7 segment of the school year, is extra special.

7Sports is highlighting Williamsville East's Head Lacrosse Coach Ed Greenway.

He started the school's lacrosse program 38 years ago and has become a staple for western New York's lacrosse community.

Greenway’s coaching career landed him into the Western New York Chapter of USA Lacrosse Hall of Fame this past year.

He said the experience is one he will never forget.

“It was nice to have family there and all my fellow players and coaches. And then to be celebrated at the Bandits game, it was a tremendous honor that you’re humbled by the opportunity to be a part of it. You don’t go into the business to be recognized by that but it’s really awesome for your peers to recognize you.”

Greenway was honored to be recognized by the organization, but he says his job as coach gives him so much already.

"You got to enjoy the journey and that process of getting there and helping them believe that if I work hard today my boss is going to be pleased. If I work hard today I’m going to be able to provide.”

Greenway says being able to watch his Williamsville Flames tean grow throughout the years brings him so much joy and he knows that they work hard to achieve their goals.

"It's always a team sport," said team member Thomas Orsini.

"It always. starts with your teammates, it starts with your team."

Team member Jason Xiao said the team is extra motivated this year.

"I think it's just a whole mindset thing too. We want it this year and we put in the work."

Team member Christian Wagner said it also helps that the boys seem to be closer than ever.

"This year, all of us feel like really close as a team, we're all friends," he said.

“He’s been a great role model for me and I’ve always strived to be a player under his name in lacrosse. And he’s turned me into what I am today,” added Orsini.

It's safe to say that Greenway has created a space that motivates his players and allow them to grow in their own way- and he's enjoyed every minute.

"The biggest reward is that piece of how you impact a young man as he moves down through his life."