Super 7 Conversations: West Seneca's Arianna Gioia

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 Athlete is Arianna Gioia.

She is a senior softball pitcher at West Seneca High who just recently reached her 300th strikeout.

As a senior, Gioia says that it's really important for her to help guide the newer players.

"I feel like I try to lead by example or try to be vocal," said Gioia.

"There are some younger girls on the team and I've been on the team for a few years, so just going up to them, making sure that they know that we have their back and that we're there to support them."

Gioia is no stranger to the sports game, participating in not only softball season, but in field hockey as well as basketball.

She says a lot of time and effort goes into completing all of her responsibilities.

"You really have to have time management and just making sure I'm doing what's more important first."

Along with being a student and making sure that she's well-conditioned for sports, Gioia's got a lot on her plate.

Still, she's extremely passionate about softball and would like to continue to play after high school.

"My plan or my hope is to hopefully go to college and play softball and get committed," she said.

While she doesn't have a specific place in mind, Gioia says she'd to move away from Buffalo's bitter winters.

"I'm keeping my options open, but I defiintely want to go more down south in the warmer area."