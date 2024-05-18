Super 7 Conversations: Niagara Wheatfield's Lindsay Tyler

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lindsay Tylec is a sophomore at Niagara Wheatfield and has been showing off her skills on the softball field.

In a recent stretch of games, Tylec who bats leadoff for the Falcons went 6-10 at the plate with four home runs and 8 RBI’s.

While Tylec is currently a center fielder for the team, she says she has versatility.

"I played infield when I was younger and I'd say I'm a pretty versatile athlete. I was also a pitcher, so I played everything," she said.

"I can really say I could play any position the coach puts me in."

She says that she has a lot of traits that she thinks help to make her a valuable player.

"I would say I can cover a lot of ground on the outfield and my speed definitely helps with that, also my strength in my arm."

She says that the girls on her team help to uplift each other to achieve their best.

"They definitely push me, we all push each other to be the best we can."

She says the team hopes to win the league championship as well as sectionals.

"I think we can because we are all very skilled athletes."

Since Tylec is still early on in her high school career, she says that she has no idea what her next steps are, but would like to continue to keep playing softball.

"It's really exciting, I definitely have a lot of work to do to get to the top level, but it's really exciting to see and think about what I could do in the future, for sure."