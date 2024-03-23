Super 7 Conversation: Williamsville South's Scarlett Melancon

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Williamsville South formed a girl's flag football team last season and our First Student Super 7 athlete Scarlett Melancon has made a major impact.

"Scarlett's one of those kids who's just a really great athlete and an even better person," said head coach Keith Wing.

The junior running back is leading the way and building team chemistry.

"This year we have a better understanding of playing as a team and playing together," said Melancon.

"She's a really great teammate, really encouraging. She encourages everyone to do their best every practice." said junior quarterback Olivia Sackel.

Melancon says the most exciting part about girl's flag football gaining momentum is the opportunities coming with it.

"I've thought about it. If scholarships are available or if it grows as a sport in colleges. I think that will be fun to experience in the future," she said.

For now, the team is preparing for their first game of the 2024 season, happening March 26.