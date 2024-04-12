Super 7 Conversation: St Joseph's Ty Graczyk

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete takes us to Saint Joseph's Collegiate Institute where we introduce you to Ty Graczyk, a senior who's already proved he's one of the best in Western New York.

"We had a big injury go down last year and I knew I had to do something special," said Graczyk. "I didn't try to be the man. I just knew I had some good guys behind me and did my job."

Graczyk did his job and a lot more. The reigning All-Catholic Pitcher of the Year posted a 1.99 ERA with 61 strikeouts. The tremendous season sealed his commitment to continue his baseball career at D'Youville.

His coach, Paul Nasca, says D'Youville is getting the complete package with Graczyk.

"Talking about his compete level, when you're getting into college, you need guys who can compete, and that's a big strength of his," said Nasca. "That and his compassion toward others makes him a great teammate."

"When I'm out there, you gotta compete. You gotta think you're gonna get this guy out. You're gonna strike him out," said Graczyk. "But the guys behind me play a big role. The bats, the bats do everything on this team and it gives me that confidence."

As his time at Saint Joe's comes to an end, there's no denying Graczyk's preparation to play at the next level.

"We have to get you ready to be coached at the next level. That includes on the field, in the weight room, and in the classroom," said Nasca. "He's accepted all of those challenges and he's ready for that next step."