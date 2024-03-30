Super 7 Conversation: Orchard Park's Evelyn Wozniak

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete takes us to the diamond where we introduce you to Orchard Park senior Evelyn Wozniak. She's showing us how a future D1 athlete can excel on and off the field.

Wozniak has committed to playing softball at Fairfield University.

"I just really loved the campus and the coaches," she said. "It felt like home when I went there."

Aside from her skills on the field, maybe what made Wozniak such a must-get for the Fairfield program was the list of charities she pours her heart and soul into.

"I think that's why she was recruited to play division one softball. Not just because of her talent but for all that she does," said head coach Brittany Schermerhorn. "She truly cares about other people, helping others, helping her teammates, and being a role model for the younger Orchard Park girls."

Wozniak's love of softball stems from her sister Lily. The two share a special bond fueled by their competitive drive.

"It's always who's better, but we're different players," Wozniak said. "I want to say it's me but she's really good too."

The Wozniaks have left their mark on Orchard Park softball, but we still have one more season to watch Evelyn finish the family legacy.