Super 7 Conversation: Nardin's Erin Nuwer

Erin Nuwer has been hailed as a natural born leader at Nardin High School.

Being a senior on the softball team, Nuwer has had a lot of experience in the sport and looks forward to passing wisdom off to her younger teammates.

“We have a lot of young people, I feel, this year," she said.

"We have a lot of juniors who are coming up from junior varsity, and they’re all just so sweet. They are just listening to whatever you say to them.”

Nuwer already has a lot to show for all her hard work, having already committed to the University of Tennessee.

However, leaving home will be a bittersweet moment for her.

"I'm scared to leave my mom and dad, they're just so important to me," she said.

"But I'm excited to start a new chapter in my life, I know I'll always be close to the people here."

Head Coach Jordan Dudish is proud to say that Erin is one of the many players heading off to bigger and better places.

“We been fortunate enough to have a lot of players go and commit to D1 schools, D2 and D3 schools.”

Last season, the team made it to states, which is something the girls are striving to accomplish again.

“It was such a good moment to be able to go to New York City and take down St. Mary’s last year. It was such a fun game.”

Nuwer said the team has a great connection with each other which will definitely help on the field.

“Our strength is being connected. Everyone is always on the same page. We’re very vocal on the field. We all talk and communicate what we’re feeling, what we’re thinking.”