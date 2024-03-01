Super 7 Conversation: Lockport's Melia Towns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete introduces us to Lockport High School senior Melia Towns.

Towns will represent her school in the long jump and triple jump events at the state championship on Saturday. She says the process to get there wasn't easy.

"When I ended up jumping a 38, I was surprised because I’ve been wanting it since summer and hadn't gotten it," she said.

Athleticism runs in the family. Her younger brother, Matthew, is also gearing up to go to the state championship.

"To see that my own sister is doing this well drives me to want to hit the same arch," he said. "Honestly, it's scary not having her on the track next year. She really drives me."

Towns is leading the way on the track and in the classroom. She is considering attending a historically Black college after high school.

"Just knowing everyone around you, even the coaches, has a deeper understanding of what you have been through," she explained.

But before deciding on a university, Towns is focused on one final accomplishment.

"I just hope I go there and jump to a personal best. I really want a medal this year."