Super 7 Conversation: Lancaster's Noah Sunhyna

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete is Lancaster High School senior Noah Sunhyna, who's quickly proving to be a powerhouse in lacrosse.

"He's a heck of a player, said head coach Chris Dickson. "But more importantly, he's an outstanding human being. I'm honored to be able to coach him and have him on this team. We look for him to be the catalyst and the leader of this lacrosse team. If our offense is humming it's because he's got it going.

When Sunhyna's got it going, Lancaster is hard to beat. Last season, the lacrosse team won a sectional title and Sunhyna set a record of 56 goals in a single season.

"We've all helped. We won sectionals last year and that's our plan again this year," said Sunhyna.

Coach Dickson says Suhyna is all about the team.

"He's so unselfish," said Dickson. "He could demand the ball and want to score 100 goals, but he doesn't. He's so modest and he wants to see his teammates be successful. He promotes getting the best out of his teammates."

That mindset and his talent are why Sunhyna is this week's First Student Super 7 athlete!