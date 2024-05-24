Super 7 Conversation: John F. Kennedy Senior High School's Ashley Wilkowski

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The week's First Student Super 7 athlete is John F. Kennedy High School senior Ashley Wilkowski. She's the Bears' starting pitcher and just reached a career milestone!

Wilkowski surpassed the JFK High School strikeout record set 20 years ago. She says the moment came as a surprise.

"I was a little confused in the middle of the game because everyone was being a little weird," she said. "He had just told the team, and obviously, I didn't know."

Coach PJ Odrobina says he kept it a secret because he wanted to take the pressure off and let the moment come to her.

"We were lucky to have it on a senior day," he said. "She's still going with the record here."

The Bears look to Wilkowski for leadership as she is the only senior on this season's roster.

"Majority of our players are JV softball players," said Odrobina. "We call her grandma as a joke, but they do look up to her."

Wilkowski says she embraces her role as the leader on the mound.

"Being a pitcher, you run the game. The game doesn't play without you, and you have to have the center focus and be short-minded," she said. "If mistakes happen, you got to move on."

As JFK softball comes to an end for Wilkowski, she's just months away from packing her bags for the University of Tampa.

"I'm a little scared because I don't know anymore, but I think that's what college is all about," Wilkowski said.