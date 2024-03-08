Super 7 Conversation: Depew's Amelia Slowinski and Emma Felton

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete is a bit different because 7 News spoke with an entire team.

The Depew High School girls' bowling team has a lot to celebrate this season as they head to the state championship for the first time in program history.

"It was my last ball at sectionals," said freshman Amelia Slowinski. "I threw it and we all started crying and hugging each other because we knew we were going to states."

Slowinski, alongside Emma Felton, joined the team in 7th grade.

"Awesome bowlers, awesome kids, and really the leaders of this team," said head coach Raymond Cooper.

The rest of the current team consists of 7th and 8th graders.

"The oldest bowlers on the top 6 are freshmen," said Cooper.

Slowinski and Felton come from bowling families.

"My family has always been bowlers," said Slowinski. "They put me in it and I love it."

The team will compete on Saturday and hope to earn the Wildcat's first state title.

"I can't help but think next year will be even better," said Cooper.