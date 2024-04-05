Super 7 Conversation: Cheektowaga's Aubrey Duval

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete does it all. We're not just talking about one sport, two, or three. This athlete juggles four sports.

Aubrey Duval started her softball career at 8 years old.

"I did it because I wanted to get my ears pierced. My dad bribed me to play, and I fell in love with it," she said.

The agreement worked out for Aubrey who now plays softball year-round, along with three other sports.

"I play volleyball, I run indoor track, and I play flag football," Duval said.

She's got a busy schedule, but the starting pitcher for the Warriors handles the pressure with poise, according to her head coach.

"She's an outstanding player. She's one of the most fundamentally sound players I've ever seen," said head coach Kevin Walkowski.

Walkowski took over the Cheektowaga softball program five years ago and the team has held a steady record. But this season is shaping up to have more tally marks in the win column.

"We're in a good position to have a good season," Duval said. "I want to have a winning season and I want to win at least two playoff games."