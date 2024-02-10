Super 7 Conversation: Canisius High School's Patrick Cullinan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete comes from the Canisius High School basketball team.

Patrick Cullinan is a junior point guard who is becoming one of the team's most reliable weapons.

Cullinan made a clutch shot for Canisius to pull off a 61-59 win over Nichols with five second left on the clock.

"It went how we wanted to," said Cullinan. "My teammate gave me the ball and I just did the rest."

It's a boost for a team that was recently on the receiving end of the buzzer-beater.

"I've never been apart of one quite like that," said head coach Kyle Husband.

The team faced some challenges after losing two starters, including player of the year. Luckily for Husband, the Crusaders stepped it up.

With the support of his coaches and teammates, Cullinan says his game is reaching another level.

"He's always looking after me, helping me become better," said Cullinan.