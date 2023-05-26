Super 7: Clarence's Natalie Myslinski

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Natalie Myslinski is a stand-out in field hockey and a U.S. lacrosse All-American. Myslinski's most recent accomplishment helped Clarence to its first sectional title in over a decade.

"When it comes to my stats and stuff, it comes from my teammates. It's not just me driving all the time."

Myslinski also gives a lot of credit to her younger brothers, who also compete for the Red Devils on the boy's teams.

"They're both lacrosse goalies. Honestly, that's helped me out a lot. I shoot at them. They make me better."

With a few months left in high school, the Colorado University commit is focused on the future. Growing up with a mom who's a school psychologist, she says she gravitated toward following a similar path focusing on the mental health of athletes.

"So, with sports especially, since I've been through it a lot. It is totally a lot of pressure, and I do think it's a huge thing we need to focus on."

The entire team has made it a priority to keep an open dialogue about the stigma of mental health.

After playing in a recent Morgan's Message game, the girls learned more about the cause and the story behind Morgan Rodgers, the Duke Lacrosse player who suffered in silence. Rodgers took her own life in 2019.

"Stories like that always stick with me because I'm friends with a lot of student-athletes all over the country through field hockey, and I never want to see that happen to anyone else," said senior Elle Ridge.

So, as the reigning Section 6 Champions continue their quest in another deep playoff run, they remember to pick up and support the person next to them.

"That's why I just love sports because it does create such a tight community," said Myslinski.



