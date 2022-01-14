Super 7: Chasing records one drive at a time

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Mary's girls' basketball knew they had something special in Shay Ciezki when she was a freshman. By the end of her sophomore year, she had already hit the 1,000 point mark.

"When I got a thousand, my next goal was two thousand. So I was always looking forward to making that milestone," Ciezki said.

At the end of her junior season, she was second all-time for the Lancers. The last scorer left for her to catch is actually her assistant coach.

"It's great to be around her while this is happening," Raeann Stillwell said. "She is the most skilled and versatile player that I've had the chance to be around and actually watch."

Ciezki has been playing basketball since she was five years old. In all four years at St. Mary's she's continued to rack up all sorts of accolades. They're all a product of the work she puts in.

"That's what makes her special," head coach Anthony Ottomano said. "She's always working on something different. Something new to make it harder for a team or player to guard her."

"I know the work that I put in and I know it'll translate to the college atmosphere," Ciezki said. "I'm just really excited to kind of get there in the summer and work my way up."

Ciezki is committed to play for Penn State next fall. But first, she has a record to break.