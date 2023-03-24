SUPER 7: Canisius Hockey returns to Buffalo with much to be proud of

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's only the second time in program history the Canisius hockey team has punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

"We're just excited. We're going to dial in on our game and make it hard for them," said senior goaltender Jake Barczewski.

Canisius went to Fargo, North Dakota, and kept its promise to its fans and showed it could compete with the top seeded Minnesota Gophers.

The moment seemed surreal when the Griffins snatched the lead in the second period, 2-1.

"They have some great talent on that team, but then I look at our team it's the same thing. We have the talent. We have guys that will go for 60 minutes if they can."

The Griffins gave it their all and looked to be in control until the Gophers' offense went on a big run in the third period.

Canisius ultimately fell to Minnesota, 9-2, knocking the Griffs out of the tourney, but there's still a lot to be optimistic about for the future.

"We've been going through that process first and foremost, we want to play for championships in Atlantic hockey," said Trevor Large. "It's a really tough conference."

For this year's 2022-2023 Atlantic Hockey Champions, it was understood what the Canisius Hockey team is all about.

"We have to understand what's a Griff. We tell everyone on the planet what it is. Extremely positive people who are super competitive and care about their community."

