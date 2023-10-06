Super 7: Canisius' Elijah Kimble

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Elijah Kimble, a freshman at Canisius High School, is making his name well-known very early in the season.

Kimble is currently ranked as one of the top running backs in the state of New York.

After a slow start, the Crusaders were able to clinch their first win against longtime rival St. Joseph's.

“Coach always says it only takes one win and should be up from there,” said Kimble.

The advice motivated the young running back to total 139 yards for two touchdowns, helping his team to a dominating 49-7 win.

“They trust in me. It just feels like ever since day one, I was trusted a lot," said Kimble.

The rising freshman is currently leading the Monsignor Martin league in rushing yards in his first five games.

“The first win takes a lot of pressure off me and the team in general. It’s been rough, but it’s been good too,” said junior wide receiver Jayhden Clark.

More of the good is peaking for Canisius at the right time, securing their second win of the season.

“He’s a great add-on to the team. I knew him before he came here. He’s like my brother. He’s a great guy. He’s funny and goofy,” said Clark.