Super 7: Buffalo Seminary's Elle Noecker

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Elle Noecker is a junior swimmer at Buffalo Seminary who continues to impress her coach and teammates with what she can do.

“It seems like every time she gets into the water, she breaks another record, which honestly is all her,” said coach Andi Parish.

Elle currently holds every school record with the exception of one event and still strives to set the bar even higher.

The determined swimmer has even accomplished a US Open qualifying time.

“My next big goal this year is because I was runner-up last year. I would love to be a state champion this year,” said Noecker. “Also, aiming for Olympic trials cuts.”

Big dreams for Elle, who gets to share her journey with her cousin Sophia.

“It was kind of fate we ended up on the same team,” said Sophia Noecker. “So, we just combined with STEM.”

The duo can call themselves back-to-back champions, and as Elle works to help the team add another banner on the wall, she likes to decompress through another outlet.

“Outside of the pool, I’m a violinist, and I love to take part in acting classes. Poetry and stuff like that,” said Noecker.

According to the coach, Elle is just getting started.

“You see her, and she’s just going to push through anything that she needs to,” said Parish.