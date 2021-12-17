Super 7: Boyd is all over the ice for Monsignor Martin Hockey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Switching things up is nothing new for Sacred Heart senior Mia Boyd. The first time she did, she was only five years old.

"My [older] brother, he was a really big idol for me. He's played [hockey] his whole life," Boyd said. "But I started as a figure skater. And I hated it. So I switched!"

Whether it's been high school hockey in the United States, club hockey here at home, or international trips to play, Boyd never looked back. She considers herself a defenseman first. But she learned last season just how effective she can be up front at forward.

"We had eight defensemen. So typically, you're playing five or six in a game," Monsignor Martin head coach Mark Brownschidle said. "We had some quality players that we wanted to get on the ice, so we talked to a couple of the girls."

"Coach asked if anyone would be willing to move around. And I had played forward before on another team," Boyd said. "So I decided, why not pick it up again?"

Boyd's "why not" attitude has led to back-to-back WNY Girls' Varsity Ice Hockey Federation all-Fed honors at multiple positions. It also led the Monsignor Martin combined squad to a 2021 Fed championship this past winter. Whether it's Boyd, or her entire team, the senior says it's all about the work that you put in.

"As long as you're really positive on the bench and with your teammates, it doesn't really matter the outcome, Boyd said. "As long as you know everyone tried their hardest and that everybody worked."