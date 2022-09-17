Super 7: Bennett's Jayden Lewis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Anyone who attends Bennett football games is no stranger to No. 7. Jayden Lewis is the senior running routes but also breaking up passes.

"I prefer receiver, but I'm better at defensive back," said Lewis.

Lewis continuously finds the endzone. However, last season he tallied more picks than touchdowns, leading the state in interceptions.

The senior gives credit for much of his success to his mentor, Derrick Bishop, who passed away unexpectedly last year. It's a day that Lewis will never forget.

"It was the first death I ever witnessed, and it was the day of our championship game in the morning time. It hit me after the game."

Many felt the loss alongside Lewis, because Bishop was a former coach to several players on the team. In addition, Bishop had a deep connection to Bennet High School.

"Bishop son actually played here with my son Isaiah," said Bennett Head Coach Steve McDuffie.

It was a moment proving to bigger than football.

"When one kid is hurt on this team, we all hurt as a community."

For Jayden, nothing is more important than family. The importance of family is a big reason why he decided to commit to the University of Buffalo.

"He's a man of few words," said McDuffie. "He's a man of action. Sometimes that has more impact."

Lewis has the mentality that could help Bennett return the championship game and bring the school its first state title.