Super 7: Amherst's Alex Wheat

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst junior Alex Wheat grew up around the game of tennis. So it should come as no surprise that he's been a natural since his first match as a Tiger.

"You could tell he had some coaching. And that athleticism was there already," head coach Paul Biddle said. "I'd say he's probably the best singles player I've ever had."

Earlier this week, Wheat finished third in the Section VI individual tournament. By placing in the top four, he punched his ticket to play on one of the sport's biggest stages.

"That would be my first time to Flushing Meadows. I mean, that's another big thing. I've never even gotten the chance to be there before," Wheat said. "Getting to see that U.S. Open campus where the big guys go to play every summer? That would be amazing."

Wheat will be the first Amherst Tiger at the boys' individual tennis tournament in almost 20 years. His opponent will be drawn this Thursday. Matches begin on June 2.