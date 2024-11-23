First Student Super 7 Athletes: Williamsville South's Women's Soccer Program

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Williamsville South Women's Soccer program has produced not one, but four Division One bound graduating seniors.

"I'm so happy for the girls. They've worked so hard, not just this past school soccer season but really their whole lives to get to this point," said head coach Carissima Cutrona. "They really dedicate so much of their time and make a lot of sacrifices to be able to play now at the next level. So, to see them today be able to sign and commit themselves to play at the next level is really exciting and I'm really proud of them."

Regan Moore is heading to Mercer, Ava Plezia to the University of Kentucky, Meredith Swenson to Mercyhurst and Paige Szymanski to the University of Arkansas.

"I think Williamsville South Athletics and especially Will South Soccer is so supportive and so amazing," said Szymanski. "We couldn't be here without any of our teammates, coaches and friends being around us and supporting us."

"Four D-1 commits for soccer alone," said Swenson. "It says a lot about the team and how well we can do things and how tight and connected we are and we're ready to make an impact."

"It's definitely awesome to be able to play with high-level players every day at practice," said Plezia. "Here at South, the energy and the intensity here at practice is always there which is definitely really nice."

"We've all played together for so long and it's just so cool to see everyone being successful," said Moore. "It's just great to see."

Plezia and Szymanski, who committed to SEC schools, can now look forward to years of conference rivalry.

"You know on the field it will always be competitive and whatnot but off the field we'll always be best friends," said Szymanski.

Congratulations to the entire Williamsville South Women's Soccer Program, this week’s First Student Super 7 Athletes of the Week.