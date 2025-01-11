First Student Super 7 Athletes: Buffalo Academy of Science's Bria and Brionna Bevill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bria and Brionna Bevill are juniors at Buffalo Academy of Science. But on the court, these twin sisters are known by different names.

"Probably say we're Shaq and Kobe," said Brionna Bevill.

The sisters have been a major force in turning around their school's basketball program, which hadn't won a single game in the previous four seasons.

"They really set the pace for the team, both of them," said coach Antwan Anderson. "They're twins, they both push each other. We're 7-1 right now and we're looking to make a run at sectionals."

Bria and Brionna are both three-sport athletes, also playing flag football and volleyball. All that time together on the court and at home has shaped the way they compete.

"It's mostly communication," said Bria Bevill. "When we practice, we already know where we're going to be, knowing how to get the pass where it has to be."

"Because we know each other more and we know what we're going to do on the court," said Brionna. "She knows what I can do and what I can't do, and I know what she can do and what she can't do."

"Their effort, their effort. They're durable, they're leaders on the court," said coach Anderson. "They can do it all. It's not just about scoring for them. They can play defense, they can play offense. They bring a lot to the whole team."

This powerful pair are also performing in the classroom, maintaining honor-roll status which has helped to make them this week's Super 7 Athletes of the Week.