First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Williamsville South's Syanne Tyson

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — After competing in the ECIC Girls Tennis Championships for the last three years, Williamsville South's Syanne Tyson won first place and a first-ever sectional championship for her school's program.

"It felt so good I yelled at the end," Tyson said. "I was so happy and everything kind of just came out on the last point because I knew how important it was to not only me but my family, coach, and everyone that has been supporting me."

The high school senior was first introduced to Tennis at the age of four and quickly became a standout among the rest. Along the way, she's had plenty of role models to look up to and even meet, like Jessica Pegula.

"She brings that tenacious vibe to tennis and I feel like that plays a part in my game," Tyson said. "Because with me, I'm not a real tactical player. I play with my heart on the court. I'll go for every ball and go for 10 hours straight and that's the type of person I am."

Before it's all said and done, Tyson hopes the next generation behind her doesn't take a day as a Williamsville Billie for granted.

"I try to spread as much positivity inside and outside this sport because it's such a privilege to be living," Tyson said. "Having a good heart and trying to get through it no matter what because at the end of the day, you're here no matter what and it's a privilege."

Being the role model now that she once looked up to is why Williamsville South's Syanne Tyson is this week's First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week.