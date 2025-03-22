First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Williamsville South's Kimora Berry

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete, Williamsville South senior Kimora Berry, has made a name for herself as one of the top athletes to wear the Billies colors with a historic playoff run.

"I realized my season is about to be over and I didn't want it to be and it clicked, "Berry said. "It should've been clicked but playoff time got to me and it's like I'm not ready to go home."

During Will South's run to the state semi-finals, Berry has averaged nearly 30 points and a double-double each game. So yeah, it's clear she's not ready for her final basketball season to end. Getting to this point started with her choice to work off the clock when she was in sixth grade.

"I think putting in extra hours outside of practice, training with my trainer," she said. "He's helped me come a long way and be the player I am today."

"I don't think she realizes how much of a role model she is for the younger kids in our district and community," head coach Brooke Clark said. "She's the perfect example of hard work paying off."

Berry is set to continue her basketball career at Holy Cross. But before this chapter ends, she hopes everyone remembers this about her.

"I'm a hard worker and I value the team chemistry," Berry said. "Friendships and connections on the court. I didn't want to go home. I was a good player. I hustled and grabbed those rebounds and was a strong finisher in the paint."

And that's why Williamsville South's Kimora Berry is this week's First Student Super 7 Athlete.