First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Williamsville South's Alyssa Budzinski

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — First Student Super 7 athlete Alyssa Budzinski is leading her Williamsville South softball team to victory from inside the pitcher's circle, where the senior captain said she has grown as a leader.

"For me, taking on the responsibility came last year when I was the number one, starting pitcher here. Especially just as a junior, because I knew there were seniors on the team. It was a step up, but I was willing to take it."

For head coach Julie Murphy, Budzinski's confidence is so important to the team.

"Each game, we know what's working and not working," Murphy said. "Even when it's not working, she grinds right through it. And I think that's the sign of a real athlete, is trying to fight through adversity and challenges out there."

Budzinski has proven she can compete with the best here, and next season she'll do the same at SUNY Oswego.

"I'm honored to be here," she said. "My teammates and coaches are amazing, and I wouldn't trade them for the world."