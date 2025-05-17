First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Williamsville North's Devin Goldstein

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete, Williamsville North senior Devin Goldstein, earned a scholarship to college caddying at the Country Club of Buffalo.

Goldstein loves golf, and caddying is his way of enjoying it to the fullest.

"Caddying became addicting," Goldstein said. "I was out here every single day trying to get my rounds out. Being on the course and being outside for those four hours was great."

"Devin is one of the hardest-working kids I've ever met," Nick Plant of the Country Club of Buffalo said. "He's here every day that he can be. He would sit around and wait for jobs every day, and even if he didn't get one, he still had a positive attitude towards everything."

That attitude helped Goldstein land the Evans Scholarship, given to high school golf caddies who show great effort in the classroom and on the greens.

"Of course it's exciting, but it still hasn't processed that I've gotten a full-ride scholarship," he said. "So it's crazy to think about."

"It's unbelievable," Plant said. "It's going to set Devin up for his future and hopefully have him be very successful moving forward."

Goldstein is attending Rutgers-New Brunswick in the fall. But when he's home for the summer, don't be surprised to see him lining up a few more putts.