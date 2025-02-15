First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Westfield's Carson Swanson

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete, Westfield's Carson Swanson, has averaged over 30 points per game in his senior season. He credits his parents for all his success.

"They definitely implemented it into us when we were younger to always work hard and always be there for each other," Swanson said. "Everything is really supportive and it's nice to grow up in that kind of household. I'm very thankful for them."

Growing up with two brothers, competition has been at the forefront of his life. And taking it all in from the sidelines is his coach and his father, Nolan Swanson.

To the Swanson family, it’s more than the numbers. It's how Swanson's handled the notoriety that comes with being one of the area's best and the target it puts on your back.

"He's a player who plays the game," Coach Swanson said. "Doesn't play the trash talks, doesn't participate in it, and plays the right way. Plays so hard and very tough."

Hours before senior night tipped off, Carson and I walked around the court where he went from star to legend in the Westfield community. Yet through all those times he played the role of hero and became the talk of the town, he reflected not on what he’s done. But what he hopes to be remembered for.

Swanson even recently became Chautauqua County's all-time leading scorer with 2,258 points and counting.

"Showing young kids that you have to work hard for something and you have to go out there and chase it," he said. "I think that's the biggest goal in my head is what can I do to make anything better.

Congratulations to this week's First Student Super 7 Athlete!