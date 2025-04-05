First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Sweet Home's Rocco Panepinto

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete, Sweet Home's Rocco Panepinto, is a starting quarterback on the Panthers football team, an infielder on the baseball team and has a 3.8 GPA on top of being an active member of the National Honor Society.

So, how does he balance it all?

"Baseball and football are separated as far as sports go," Panepinto said. "Mostly, I wake up, I get ready to go to school, then it's sports all the time. Academics and sports are my main thing."

That work ethic earned him the Trustee's Scholarship at Canisius University, where he'll be showcasing his talents this fall.

"I knew that there was something kind of special about him then, and then once his freshman year came along, you could see him start coming around as an athlete," said head coach Jon Campolo. "He gives you 100%, he gives you 100% when the coach isn't looking. Everybody's going to remember what a good kid he was and what a hard worker he was, but his character is everything, and I think that's something special about him."

Another thing to know about Rocco Panepinto is that he loves a good bus ride playlist.

"We play Unwritten, Party in the USA. Maybe some Lady Gaga," he said. "I don't know the song, but a lot of Lady Gaga in there."