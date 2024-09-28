First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: St. Francis High School's Jack Tebeau

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jack Tebeau remembers his New York State Federation Golf Championship like it was yesterday.

"To be honest it was just surreal," said Tebeau. "It was really cool because being from that area we had a ton of family and a bunch of my dad's friends show up. So my group had like 20-25 people following us, making us look like we were really important or something."

Tebeau claimed the state title at Bethpage State Park in Long Island, a monumental accomplishment that adds to an impressive list of accolades on the golf course.

Charles Stephenson, head coach of the St. Francis Red Raiders golf program, called Tebeau the 1% of all golfers he's ever coached. Tebeau said he appreciates all Stephenson has done for him.

"He really is a mentor to me. Between all the time he's taken off of work to caddy for me, and daily phone calls during the summer," said Tebeau. "Just keeping me in the right head space and then all the time during school events he's out there when he doesn't really have to be."

Tebeau plans to attend Binghamton University to continue his golf career while working to earn his master's degree. And despite all that he's accomplished and will accomplish in the future, his biggest victory is getting to play alongside someone who means the world to him.

"My grandma down in Long Island is 82 years old and just won her "Fight for the Club" Championship," said Tebeau. "Every year we go down to Hilton Head, South Carolina and we will play golf every single day, multiple times a day for a week or two. I think it's something that's really cool that for a sport I take as seriously as I do is also a way for me to connect with my family."

Never forgetting who helped you climb to the peak of your mountains is why St. Francis' Jack Tebeau is this week's First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week.