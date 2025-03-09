First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: St. Francis' Griffin LaPlante

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete, St. Francis High School's Griffin LaPlante, is now a New York State wrestling champion, a goal he set after coming up short last year.

"It was awesome. It felt like a huge relief off my shoulders. It was a great feeling," LaPlante said. "The day after states, I started going back to the gym and training for the next season for this exact moment."

LaPlante moved from Starpoint to St. Francis where his coach, Steve Hart, had a front row seat for his first state title.

"It was a special moment. Very special moment for me. Very special moment for his parents," Hart said. "This really was the peak moment of his long, wrestling career, but still with a full season left."

LaPlante has a chance to chase back-to-back titles in his senior season and said he's bringing a mental and physical approach.

"Wrestling's a really easy sport to get burnt out in. If you’re going in everyday to practice thinking, 'Oh this sucks. Cutting weight sucks. Practice is so hard,' you're not going to make it really far," he said. "Try to make every practice as fun as it can be and be grateful for everything that’s happening."

Congratulations to state champion, Griffin LaPlante, this week's First Student athlete.