First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: South Park's Adam Nunes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — South Park High School senior Adam Nunes had a special start to this year's football season, running for 593 yards and 7 touchdowns, breaking a single-game state record, all in honor of his late sister.
In a game against Iroquois High School, Nunes started racking up touchdowns at an impressive pace.
"After like the fourth one, I said this is a really good game," Nunes said.
That's when impressive shifted up a gear to record-breaking.
"[Head Coach Tim Delaney] said we are on pace for breaking the record," Nunes added. "He said 'Do you want to slow down or go for it?’ I said 'Coach, let's go for it.'"
"He would've been out of the game, definitely for the last drive, probably the last two drives if he wasn't so close to a historic number, so we kept him in," Delaney said.
His final stat line: 26 carries for 593 yards and 7 touchdowns.
His efforts awarded him the NYSPHSAA record for rushing yards in a single game.
"To have him break a single game rushing record within the state is really significant," Delaney said.
While that record number of yards is a feat on its own for Nunes, the 7 touchdowns he scored meant even more.
"It was emotional because I have an angel on top watching me," Nunes said.
His sister Char’dae was killed after being struck by a car on the Kensington Expressway in February.
Nunes wears the number 7 jersey on game days in her honor.
"That was her favorite number and the last one she had seen me play in," Nunes said. "I've got to find a way to keep my sister proud."
Adam often wears his sister's picture on his shirt underneath his jersey and will continue this season in memory of her.
That record-breaking performance in honor of his late sister is why South Park’s Adam Nunes is this week’s First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week.