First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: South Park's Adam Nunes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — South Park High School senior Adam Nunes had a special start to this year's football season, running for 593 yards and 7 touchdowns, breaking a single-game state record, all in honor of his late sister.

In a game against Iroquois High School, Nunes started racking up touchdowns at an impressive pace.

"After like the fourth one, I said this is a really good game," Nunes said.

That's when impressive shifted up a gear to record-breaking.

"[Head Coach Tim Delaney] said we are on pace for breaking the record," Nunes added. "He said 'Do you want to slow down or go for it?’ I said 'Coach, let's go for it.'"

"He would've been out of the game, definitely for the last drive, probably the last two drives if he wasn't so close to a historic number, so we kept him in," Delaney said.

His final stat line: 26 carries for 593 yards and 7 touchdowns.

His efforts awarded him the NYSPHSAA record for rushing yards in a single game.

"To have him break a single game rushing record within the state is really significant," Delaney said.

While that record number of yards is a feat on its own for Nunes, the 7 touchdowns he scored meant even more.

"It was emotional because I have an angel on top watching me," Nunes said.

His sister Char’dae was killed after being struck by a car on the Kensington Expressway in February.

Nunes wears the number 7 jersey on game days in her honor.

"That was her favorite number and the last one she had seen me play in," Nunes said. "I've got to find a way to keep my sister proud."

Adam often wears his sister's picture on his shirt underneath his jersey and will continue this season in memory of her.

That record-breaking performance in honor of his late sister is why South Park’s Adam Nunes is this week’s First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week.