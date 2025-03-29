First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Panama's Carter Brink

PANAMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete, Panama High School's Carter Brink, had 38 points, 10 rebounds and five assists during the Panthers' first boys' basketball state title in school history.

Brink's success in that game was a culmination of his teammates setting the stage for him to go out and do what he does best.

"Big-time players show up in big-time games," Brink said. "That was my time."

"I wasn't surprised to see Carter do what he did. I almost expected it," head coach Ed Nelson said. "It was his turn to step up and he definitely did."

It was all about years of hard work and preparation paying off for Brink, who after winning the state championship with Clymer-Sherman and Panama in football, is graduating with a lot of hardware to his name and a lot of pride for his hometown.

"My mission is to go out there and be the best that I can be and absolutely dominate," Brink said. "There's a lot of love in this community, and I'm very grateful for that because everyone is so close."

And that’s why Panama's Carter Brink is this week's First Student Super 7 athlete!