First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Orchard Park's Halle Senfield

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park senior Halle Senfield has become the Quaker Women's basketball all-time leading scorer with 1200 points.

"It means a lot to me. I mean, having that in the records is just crazy to me," Senfield said. "I'll always see that, and it just means a lot to me."

"When I saw her as a freshman, I was like, 'this girl's something special' and I knew that was a goal that was obtainable to her," said coach Gary Janas. "I didn't think it was going to come as quickly, we still have almost half the season left, but definitely without a doubt I saw it in her, she had that potential."

Senfield started playing sports at a young age Combined with her competitive spirit and need to keep moving, her success has been no surprise for those who know her.

"I also play field hockey and flag football so I'm a three-sport athlete," Senfield said. "Then in the winter, I like to ski a little bit. I'm a very busy person I would say, I'm always doing something. During breaks when I'm not busy, I don't like it, I like to stay busy all the time."

"She never takes a season off," Coach Janas said. "In the summer, she's always playing a sport, playing summer basketball, going to tournaments that we do. She's always playing."

And her stats reflect that, averaging 18 points and over 5 assists and 3 steals per game.

"I'm amazed daily, coaching her all these years, with what she does," Coach Janas said. "And when I think I see the ceiling that she can reach, she'll do something else in the next game and it's fantastic."

Congratulations Halle Senfield on being this week's First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week.