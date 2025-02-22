First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Nichols' Olivia Popescu

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Olivia Popescu, an eighth grader at Nichols, is this week's First Student Super 7 athlete after she won the MVP title at the IIHF Women's Division III World Championship in Croatia, where she helped Romania take first place.

"It was one of the best tournaments I've ever played in," Popescu said. "We didn't think we were going to win but we never thought we were going to lose. That sort of helped because other teams thought they were going to beat us because we were the youngest team in the tournament. "

Moving from Romania to the United States less than six months ago, Popescu had to adapt to a new lifestyle. Not easy to do when English is your second language.

Nichols athletic director Rob Stewart said she could go as far as she wants in hockey. That's why she felt coming to America gave her the best opportunity to chase her dreams.

"I think that holds true for everybody, knowing Olivia came back playing at such a high level on the international stage," Stewart said. "I think that helps all the kids on the team and their confidence knowing Olivia is with us."

During the tournament, Popescu's blade snapped, forcing her to sit out the remainder of the first period. With no replacement blades available in Croatia, her family drove to Slovenia to buy new ones. In the meantime, Popescu skated in a pair of her coach's skates, one size too small.

Despite the setback, she went on to win the IIHF Women's Division III World Championship, finishing undefeated and earning promotion to Division II Group B. She also became the top-scoring defender.