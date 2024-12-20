First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Nichols' Ella Murphy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether it’s on the field, or on the ice, Nichols senior Ella Murphy can’t get enough hockey – playing and excelling at both during the same season.

“It’s like never getting burned out of what I’m doing, so if I had a bad practice at field hockey I can get on the ice and have fun and it will be completely different, and it’s usually every other weekend we’re away for a different sport so we’re never too burnt out of one sport," said Murphy.

“The balance of moving from one to the other, the workload that comes with trying to do two things at once, it’s a challenge but she handles it really well," said Jamie Printz, girl's ice hockey coach.

Ella is a playmaker and a leader on the ice, but it’s on the grass where she really shines. Committed to play for Division I Bryant next year, named to the All-WNY and All-State field hockey teams, and led all of New York in assists while finishing 10th overall in the state in points this season.

“She’s just in the right place at the right time," said Beth Stone, girls field hockey coach. "Her stick work is really beautiful which really helps and she’s just intense, aggressive, and really fun to watch."

While playing two sports during the same season is certainly a challenge, it can also be a great advantage.

“Her skill because of her ice hockey skills, really have made her a great player," said Stone.

“There’s a lot of cross-over in the way she plays and the way she thinks and her vision on the ice and on the field is really one of her main assets," said Printz.

“I just love being on any team that has high-energy,?" said Murphy. "I like being a leader and I like just playing with my friends."

And that's why Ella Murphy is this week’s First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week.