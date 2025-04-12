First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Niagara Wheatfield's Cameron Gruarin

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete, Niagara Wheatfield senior Cameron Gruarin, is a multi-skilled three-sport athlete, but on the diamond is where he shines a bit brighter.

A returning all-WNY shortstop, pitcher and baseman, Gruarin said that firing up the team with a clutch base hit is his signature skill set.

"I'm a team guy who likes to fire the team up," Gruarin said. "Like hitting a nice double or triple, and you fire the guys up. That leads to contagious hitting."

Gruarin is the youngest of six, and like many of his siblings, he plays football in the fall and basketball in the winter. Plus, still focusing on baseball.

The pressure of living up to his family was something Gruarin had to work through early on. But over time, reality set in, and the focus for him became enjoying every moment, whether it be on the hardwood, the field or the diamond.

"I realized that we're all trying to have fun, and there's no competition," he said. "I let them do their things, and they let me do mine. But we still stay in touch."

What's next for Gruarin? He hopes to continue his baseball career and even start a business. That's why Cameron Gruarin is this week's First Student Super 7 Athlete.