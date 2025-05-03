First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Nardin's Victoria Earle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 Athlete, Nardin senior Victoria Earle, led the Gators lacrosse team to an 18-14 victory over St. Mary's by scoring 15 points.

"I just blacked out," Earle said. "Not even blacked out, but I wasn't thinking about anything else but playing my game, leaving it all on the field and playing with my teammates as well as we could."

"It was amazing because it was such an important game for us to win," head coach Amy Fuchs said. "She's a superstar, so when she sees a break in the defense, she takes it and goes for the goal."

For Earle, it's all about taking the highs and lows in stride.

"You can love something, but it's going to be hard work," she said. "I'm still learning this, but I have to discipline myself that if I want it enough, I have to keep working for it every day. It's kind of taking it one day at a time instead of seeing an end goal. Seeing today's goal of being better than yesterday."

Being one of the few Black girls participating in the sport here in Western New York, Earle knows that persevering will inspire others who look like her.

"Being one of the few Black girls in this sport and around this area, not letting the refs get to me was a big thing I liked other people to see," she said. "And being able to still play at such a high level and with such grit and determination to do so well."

This week's First Student Super 7 athlete is taking her talents to Howard University, paving the way for the next generation behind her.