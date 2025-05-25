First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Lockport's Drew Walker

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Meet this week's First Student Super 7 athlete, Lockport junior Drew Walker. He's a three-sport athlete who gets the job done on and off the field.

"I usually give myself some time. Before a game, I'll take a walk. I talk to myself, tell myself to calm down. I control this game right now," Walker said. "Go out there and do what I do."

If balancing three sports wasn't enough, Walker was recently inducted into the National Honor Society and said that the hard work he puts into the classroom also pays off on the field.

"I think that helped me with my people skills, my mental toughness," Walker said. "Baseball isn't an easy sport. You have to have a lot of mental toughness there. And that helps a lot."

Walker has one more season as a Lion before pursuing a baseball career at the collegiate level.

"Being an athlete and a student, especially for guys who have dreams of playing collegiately, you have to get used to it," head coach Steve Styrzo said. "You're going to be on the road, you're going to miss classes to play games. And I think this is a great start and gives guys a taste of what it may be like to keep it up."

On and off the field, that's why Lockport's Drew Walker is this week's First Student Super 7 athlete.