First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Lancaster's Madison Francis

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Madison Francis hasn't even tipped off her senior basketball season at Lancaster High School, but after being recruited by several schools, has announced her commitment to play basketball in the SEC at Mississippi State University.

"I feel amazing," Francis said. "I'm ready to continue my basketball journey and just get better every day."

"A lot of happiness," said coach Jayson Jaskier. "It's been a long but fun process just to watch her grow and develop as a player. The joy on her face when she announced that, I feel really good about her decision that she found the right spot for her."

The Legends' all-time leading scorer and rebounder, couldn't hold back her emotions during the announcement as she reflected on the support from her family throughout this journey.

"My dad especially. He's spent countless hours," Francis said. "Looking back at all the time and all the effort, it paid off."

"It's a journey," her dad Tony Francis said. "You sacrifice a lot going through this process. You miss a lot of things growing up to get to this level. She missed a lot of things and now she gets to enjoy her senior season going forward."

Francis will hopefully eclipse the 2000-point mark before her graduation, but it's not the accolades or awards she'll be remembered for.

"For as awesome as a player as she is, she's equally if not a better person and better teammate and just a joy to be around and that’s what we’re going to miss," said coach Jaskier.

Congratulations to Madison Francis, our First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week.