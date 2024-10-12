First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Lancaster's Blake Minsterman

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 35 seniors make up the Lancaster High School football program, including Blake Minsterman, whose tireless work ethic has prepared him for a leadership role.

"I'd say my preparation is in the offseason, and also before games. I watch film and scout sheets weekly, "Minsterman said. "I've just prepared myself."

Lancaster Legends head coach Eric Rupp said that off the field, Minsterman embodies what it means to represent this program. And when he's on the field, he does that in a much different fashion.

"Defensively he's just nasty," Coach Rupp said. "As nice and polite of a kid as he is, when that ball is snapped and he's on defense, he's looking to get after it. He's really a jack-of-all-trades for us on defense."

Minsterman is already on track to cement himself with some of the best that have ever gone through the Legends program. But what he'll take away from his time there stretches far beyond the white lines.

"It's meant everything. I've built myself up as a man and they've taught me how to realize what's important in life and our coaches have done a great job at that. Teaching us that there is life after football and how to be a good son and husband," he said.

As Minsterman navigates life after high school with the hope of playing football, here's what any college is getting from one of Lancaster's brightest.

"He's going to work extremely hard, he's going to do everything he can to the best of his abilities, handle adversity well and he's a heck of a football player too," Coach Rupp said.

And that's why Lancaster's Blake Minsterman is this week’s First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week.