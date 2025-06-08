First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Lake Shore's Braeann Stender

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week’s First Student Super 7 athlete is a three-time state qualifier in both indoor and outdoor track and ranks first among girls in Section VI.

Lake Shore High School senior Braeann Stender has built quite a resume on the track.

"I honestly do like the pressure because I'm a very competitive person ever since I was little," Stender said. "I didn't always do track, I used to play soccer as my full-time sport. But when I became a freshman, that's when track became my full-time sport."

That competitive drive is what her coach, Chuck Kowalski, noticed during her freshman season.

"She does like having that target, and she likes being number one. I mean, who wouldn't? But she has worked for it," Kowalski said. "Some people have natural talent, and she has some, but the fact is I've never had an athlete who's wanted to improve as much as she has."

Even if she isn't practicing, you'll likely see Stender doing something like lifeguarding and skiing. It's a lot to balance, but she wouldn't have it any other way.

"Even though track takes up a lot of my time during the school year, I couldn't live without it," she said. "I can't imagine going home and going straight to my room. I need to come back, it's like a routine every day."

And that's what makes Lake Shore's Braeann Stender this week's First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week.