First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Lackawanna's Tyrone Clark Jr.

It was a day to remember for Lackawanna High School sophomore running back Tyrone Clark Jr. as he and the rest of the Steelers made it to the Class B semi-finals on Saturday.

"I was telling him we're going to run the ball heavy and we're going to need him," said coach Marcus Rivers. "He's a sophomore but he's very mature, and ever since I met him and knew him, we always called him a man-child."

Clark Jr. ran for 322 yards and 3 touchdowns on 13 carries, averaging nearly 25 yards per run.

"I didn't even know I had 300 until after the game," said Tyrone Clark Jr. "Good play calling, my linemen blocked, my fullback blocked. Just great blocking, I got what I can get and some of them turned into big plays."

Colleges started reaching out to Clark Jr. as early as his freshman year. He said it's all about attitude and mindset.

"It's like a switch, you know you've got to lock in," he said. "Football takes you away from all the problems in the real world if you're going through something you can take it out on the football field. It's just a different mindset on the field than in real life."

So, what else can we expect from him in the future?

"You've gotta watch and see," said Clark Jr.

"That's up to him, sky's the limit," said coach Rivers. "With him having two more years, it's going to be amazing."

And that's what makes Tyrone Clark Jr. this week's First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week.